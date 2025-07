Borussia Dortmund have reignited plans to sign Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea this summer as they search for Jamie Gittens' replacement.

BVB consider another loan deal for Chukwuemeka

Head coach Niko Kovac has given his green light

Club seeking replacement for Gittens, who joined Chelsea