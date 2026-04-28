Better than Kylian Mbappe? Why Harry Kane has become the world’s best No.9 & how the Bayern Munich striker could finish his career in a different position

Cristiano Ronaldo would top any chart regarding the most prolific goalscorers in the 21st century, but the Portuguese GOAT has not always been a frontman - having started out as a tricky winger - and often operates in a talent bracket all of his own.

When it comes to out-and-out forwards, there are not many that can claim to rival Kane’s output and what he offers to any given cause. That point is highlighted by his standing as the all-time leading marksman for Spurs and the Three Lions.

Remarkable individual standards have been maintained with club and country, allowing his trophy duck to be broken in Germany as a two-time Bundesliga title winner with Bayern. He has found the target on 138 occasions for them through 141 appearances - rewriting the history books in the process.

Kane will be a talismanic presence for England at the 2026 World Cup finals, as he fills the skipper’s armband there, and remains a serious contender for the prestigious Ballon d’Or prize that recognises the efforts of the best player on the planet.