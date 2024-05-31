Leah Williamson Beth Mead splitGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

VIDEO: 'Carrying the queen back to Arsenal!' - Beth Mead gives Lionesses team-mate Leah Williamson a piggyback to changing rooms after England training

Beth MeadLeah WilliamsonWomen's footballEngland

England duo Beth Mead and Leah Williamson shared a sweet moment as the striker carried the Lionesses captain on her back after training.

  • Mead and Williamson wind down after training
  • Arsenal team-mates have close relationship
  • Looking to lead England to victory against France