'Being the best in the world depends on him' - Deco lays down gauntlet to Lamine Yamal as teenager aims to become Barcelona's next great player L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Barcelona sporting director Deco has delivered a powerful challenge to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, declaring that the path to becoming the world’s best lies entirely in his own hands. With sky-high expectations at both club and international level, the 17-year-old Spain international is being tipped for greatness by those inside Camp Nou.