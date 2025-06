This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez 'discovers' Lamine Yamal was 'with another girl' just hours before she joined Barcelona wonderkid on Sicily trip L. Yamal Barcelona Showbiz LaLiga Fati Vazquez, the OnlyFans model spotted holidaying with Lamine Yamal in Sicily, claims he was "with another girl" hours before she arrived. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below OnlyFans model Vazquez makes 'discovery'

Yamal was 'with another girl'

Pair spent time together in Sicily Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱