Soham Mukherjee

'Best player I've worked with' - Jorge Jesus backtracks on Neymar criticism as 'frustrated' Al-Hilal boss admits Santos star had 'no luck' in Saudi Arabia

Jorge Jesus made a surprising U-turn on his Neymar criticism as the "frustrated" Al-Hilal boss admitted the Santos star had "no luck" in Saudi Arabia.

  • Neymar had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal
  • Jesus had criticised Brazilian's fitness levels
  • But has now hailed Neymar as one of the best he's coached
