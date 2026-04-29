Benfica star hoping 'formidable' Jose Mourinho snubs Real Madrid return

Rios has been revitalised under the veteran coach's tutelage and believes his departure would be a significant blow to the Portuguese giants' ambitions. The midfielder's public plea highlights the impact the 63-year-old has had since returning to the club where he first made his mark decades ago.

Asked if he sees Mourinho returning to Madrid this summer, Rios told Diario As: "I don't know, to be honest. As far as I'm concerned, I hope not. I hope he stays with me. Every day I learn something new from him. He's got a formidable character and motivates you like no one else. His career is incredible; he's been at it for years and has won everything. You never see him lose his drive. It's still as strong as ever. That motivates me as a player to want more."