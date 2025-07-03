Germany U19 v Ireland U19 - UEFA Under19 EURO QualifierGetty Images Sport
Nukul Jashoria

'Like being in a movie!' - Noah Darvich reflects on 'playing with 'childhood idols' at Barcelona as teen midfielder prepares for new Stuttgart adventure

New Stuttgart midfielder Noah Darvich has opened up on his surreal "adventure" at Barcelona, saying he got to play with his childhood idols.

  • Darvich trained alongside Barcelona stars he admired
  • Time abroad helped him grow personally
  • Targets Bundesliga debut after homecoming switch
