‘It’s a beautiful place’ - Rihanna & A$AP Rocky get Tranmere recommendation amid talk of another A-list takeover & bid to become ‘the next Wrexham’
More A-list investment to rival that at Wrexham is being mooted, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky told Tranmere and the Wirral is a “beautiful place”.
- Hollywood superstars thriving in North Wales
- Famous faces scattered across British football
- Rovers hoping to be next for the A-list treatment