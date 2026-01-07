Bayern Munich star Harry Kane sent strong Barcelona transfer warning with La Liga deemed 'much more difficult' than the Bundesliga

Kane has been linked with a summer move to the Catalan giants as their search for a successor for star striker Robert Lewandowski continues.

However, former United treble winner Yorke has issued a stark warning to Kane regarding a potential summer transfer to Barcelona, suggesting the Bayern Munich striker would find life in Spain significantly tougher than his current comfortable existence in Germany.

Speaking to Footitalia, the former Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers marksman questioned whether Kane could adapt to the rigours of Spanish football at this stage of his career.

“Harry Kane to Barcelona? I’m not sure because he is very comfortable,” Yorke stated. “He is 32 now and he'll find it more difficult, I think. I would think that he will find it much more difficult because of the tempo of the game and that kind of stuff.”