Barcelona and PSG in unlikely race to sign Crystal Palace star - and it's not Adam Wharton

Hakimi was forced off the pitch at the stroke of half-time after Bayern forward Diaz lunged in on the Moroccan defender. The ex-Liverpool star was originally shown a yellow card by the on-field referee but the decision was upgraded to a red after a VAR check. As for Hakimi, he was visibly in pain on the ground and had to be helped off the pitch. The defender also appeared to be in tears and the fear was that he had sustained a serious injury that would keep him out of action for some time.

Hakimi underwent medical examinations, which later revealed that he suffered a severe sprain in his left ankle, involving partial damage to the femoral syndesmosis and deltoid ligaments. The reigning European champions, however, later confirmed that the player won't need surgery but will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Their statement read: "Achraf Hakimi has severely sprained his left ankle, which will leave him unavailable for several weeks."

Hakimi's freak injury has also left the Morocco national team worried as the Atlas Lions are not sure whether their star player will be able to take the field in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on December 21 in Morocco. Speaking about Hakimi's importance in the team, Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has said: "Achraf Hakimi is an irreplaceable player. He was a contender for the Ballon d'Or. For us Moroccans, he is the best player in the world."