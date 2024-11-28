'He was ... asleep!' - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal left Nico Williams stunned ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final as Spain star admits he was 'scared sh*tless'
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal spent his time "sleeping" in the Spain team bus which left a "scared" Nico Williams stunned ahead of Euro semi-final.
- Spain beat France in the Euro semi-final
- Williams had butterflies in his belly before the match
- Was surprised to see Yamal taking a "nap"