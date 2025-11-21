Getty Images Sport
Barcelona 'lack the confidence we need' but Hansi Flick insists 'everything will be fine' as Lamine Yamal & Co near return
Flick receives trophy as he stresses on confidence for favourable results
Flick stepped into the spotlight once again as he received the Miguel Munoz Trophy, awarded by MARCA’s journalists to the best coach of last season’s La Liga campaign.
“It’s a great honour to receive this award, but it also shows that it’s not just for me, it’s for the team. Both the players and the coaching staff did a fantastic job last season, and that’s why we won this trophy,” Flick said at the ceremony on Thursday.
Despite the accolades following a successful debut season in Spain, Flick faces a new reality this campaign. Barca’s form has fluctuated, and the team have struggled to sustain momentum, particularly in the final month of the previous campaign. After a frustrating first half against Celta Vigo in their latest outing, Flick admitted that they are not playing with its natural authority.
"Perhaps right now we lack the confidence we should normally have and need. But now some players are coming back, and that will help us a lot. We have a fantastic squad, and if we play at the high level we did in Vigo, everything will be fine," asserted Flick.
However, the German manager struck an optimistic tone, insisting that the return of key players will restore stability. With nine matches looming in just four weeks before the international break including coming midweek's clash against Chelsea, he believes that a more complete squad will allow the Catalan giants to rediscover their rhythm and approach every match with renewed conviction.
Barca receive Pedri boost ahead of Champions League clash
If there is one player whose presence transforms Barcelona’s tempo and tactical balance, it is Pedri. His injury during the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid had destabilised Barcelona's entire structure. A torn distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh removed their primary source of control and continuity in midfield, leaving Flick with a team that struggled to connect phases, progress the ball efficiently, or dictate rhythm.
Initially ruled out for six weeks, Pedri was expected to miss the most crucial Champions League fixtures and Spain’s international window. Yet his rehabilitation has progressed far better than anticipated. Thanks to an exceptional response to treatment, Barcelona’s medical staff have accelerated his reintegration, and he is now expected to be available for the high-stakes clash against Chelsea on November 25. He will not be risked against Athletic Club, but the message is clear: Pedri is returning at the moment Barcelona need him most.
Meanwhile, after pulling out of the Spain squad after receiving treatment on a recurring injury, fellow La Masia graduate Yamal could play a role against the Basque club this weekend, but the club's focus is on having him fit for the European encounter in midweek.
Garcia and Raphinha nearing return
Another major boost is the return of Garcia, who had quietly become one of Barcelona’s most reliable performers before tearing his medial meniscus in late September. His form early in the campaign brought rare stability to a defence that often struggled for consistency. With the international break providing breathing room, he has now completed full rehabilitation and is expected to start this weekend.
Meanwhile, Raphinha continues to progress through the final phase of his recovery. Training individually throughout the break, the Brazilian winger has focused on regaining strength, explosiveness, and match fitness. His return to full training is scheduled for immediately after the break, putting him on track to rejoin Flick’s rotational plans at a time when Barcelona desperately need depth in attack.
This sudden cluster of positive developments stands in stark contrast to the turbulence of the season’s early months, during which Flick had to navigate long-term absences for Pedri, Gavi, Garcia, Raphinha, Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.Now, for the first time, Flick sees continuity on the horizon.
What Flick expects next
Barcelona enter a crucial stretch, but Flick finally has reasons to believe the worst is behind them. The returns of Pedri and Garcia, combined with Raphinha’s promising progress, offer the structural stability Barcelona have lacked since August. Flick knows that reintroducing these players will not only raise the quality of the squad but also restore the confidence and clarity that have been missing in recent performances.
Flick insists that Barcelona’s fate will be determined by how they approach this period. While he acknowledges the challenges ahead, he believes that if his squad performs at the level they reached in Vigo, “everything will be fine.”
Barca will face Atheltic Club on Saturday before flying to London for the Champions League clash against Chelsea on November 25. But, their competitive runs just don't end there as they will also face Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in their campaign going ahead.
