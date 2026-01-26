AFP
Barcelona's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas tipped to make sensational WSL transfer before being spotted in the crowd for Man City clash
Putellas attended London City Lionesses' game vs Man City
Putellas was also part of the Spain squad that won the 2023 World Cup and finished second to England at Euro 2025 in Switzerland last summer. And the two-time Ballon d'Or winner could be set for a WSL move to London City Lionesses.
The 31-year-old was spotted in the crowd at the Copperjax Community Stadium for Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City. Kerolin had put City ahead in the 11th minute before Freya Godfrey draw the home side level midway through the second half. However, the London City Lionesses came undone with four minutes to go as Bunny Shaw bagged her 13th goal of the season to hand City a huge three points.
The victory, City's 12th in succession, saw them open up a nine-point lead at the top of the WSL table after Arsenal had beaten Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's blockbuster clash.
It was Putellas' attendance, however, that caught the eye as talkSPORT's Shebahn Aherne revealed that London City were expected to make a "landmark" signing.
London City Lionesses backed to make 'landmark' signing
Speaking on Weekend Sports Breakfast, talkSPORT's Aherne said: "We're talking about Trinity Rodman. She signed back out for Washington Spirit, who are owned by Michelle Kang, for a $2m salary a year. Absolutely unbelievable.
"But I'm hearing rumors that have come past my desk that London City, also owned by Michelle Kang, are expected to make a landmark signing.
Hinting at Putellas being the landmark signing, Aherne added: "But I think we're talking Ballon d'Or worthy. Ballon d'Or winner, two time Ballon d'Or winner, if it is this person. I've also heard she might be at the game today. London City Lionesses and Manchester City take on Manchester City, maybe expect to see Alexia Putellas in the crowd."
Putellas is contracted to Barcelona until the summer, with the option of a third year. And when quizzed on her future recently, the Spain international said: "I’ve always said that I’ll play for Barca as long as the club is interested in it and I feel that I can continue to push myself and squeeze every day to be better."
Laporta discusses Alexia's future
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also been quizzed on Putellas's future and told Catalunya Radio: "We are delighted with Alexia. She is a role model for women's football and for Barça, and we always want her to stay with us for as long as we believe it can be beneficial for both parties. We are very happy with her work as a unifying force for the youth academy players, like herself, Aitana, and Patri."
'Eleven is special' says Putellas
The Putellas has recently launched a new logo in collaboration with legendary sporting brand Nike as she steps onto the stage as a global icon in women's football. The logo in question intertwines the Barcelona star's 'A' initial with two 11s on either side to form a crown.
Putellas wears the number 11 shirt for both club and country, and stems from her time watching Barcelona as a youngster, with Rivaldo in particular an inspiration for the Spain star.
"When I started watching Barca, I remember 11 was Rivaldo - a lefty," Puteallas said. "I fell in love with that number. Everyone wants number 10, but 11 is special. When someone watches 11, I want them to think of Alexia."
Rivaldo enjoyed a glittering career for both club and country before hanging up his boots in 2013. The Brazilian, who was instrumental in Brazil's 2002 World Cup success, was best remember for his five-year spell with Barcelona, where he won La Liga twice, and the Copa Del Rey and UEFA Super Cup once.
When does the January window close?
The WSL transfer window is currently open until February 3rd if London City Lionesses are to complete a deal for Putellas.
A number of WSL sides have been active in the market this month. Arsenal, who beat Chelsea on Saturday, landed Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby. Manchester City, meanwhile, have brought in Sam Coffey, while Leicester have signed Alisha Lehmann from Como.
At the time of writing, Chelsea are the only team yet to make a new signing despite allowing four players - Maika Hamano, Mara Alber, Oriane Jean-Francois and Ashante Akpan - to depart.
