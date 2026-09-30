Barcelona furious with Carlo Ancelotti after Raphinha injury scare during Brazil duty

The Catalan giants endured a tense period this week when Raphinha was forced off at half-time during a clash against Australia. The premature substitution immediately raised alarms back in Spain, with initial fears suggesting a potentially severe layoff for the prolific attacker.

According to El Chiringuito, the situation has sparked intense anger within the Barcelona camp directed squarely at Ancelotti. The club are reportedly incensed by the former Real Madrid manager's heavy reliance on their forward throughout the international window.

Ancelotti opted to keep Raphinha on the pitch for the entirety of the first friendly against Australia before handing him another start in the second fixture. This relentless scheduling ultimately culminated in the attacker's first-half withdrawal.



