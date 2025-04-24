Barcelona 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Barcelona kits for the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona and Nike will unveil the 2025-26 kit collection this summer, featuring a refreshed look across the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys.

The home shirt is set to follow the classic Blaugrana palette with a modern gradient stripe merge, while the away kit will likely adopt a bold “Mamba” theme in light gold and purple. A vibrant “Bright Mango” third kit nods to Nike’s Total 90 heritage, complete with a dedicated Total 90 third goalkeeper set.

Home shirts are due in June 2025, followed by the other versions.

The American sports manufacturing giants Nike have been supplying the Catalonia-based side's kits since 1998, and the age-old partnership will continue in the 2025-26 season as well, despite rumours of a split in 2024.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and co. will be wearing in the upcoming season.