This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/Goal Barcelona x Nike gets the go-ahead! Why record-shattering €1.7 billion kit deal will now be signed off Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona’s socios (club members) ratified a groundbreaking new partnership with Nike during an emergency assembly on Saturday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona ratify historic Nike deal

Overwhelming support in favour of the new contract

Could be worth more than €100 million ($104.2m) annually Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱