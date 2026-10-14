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Aston Villa FC v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Aston Villa player ratings vs Fenerbahce: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Jackson shine in six-goal rout

Player ratings
Aston Villa
Originals
Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce
Champions League
N. Jackson
R. Barkley

Aston Villa dismantled Fenerbahce with a ruthless 6-0 victory at Villa Park to continue their perfect start in the Champions League. Ross Barkley and Nicolas Jackson both netted braces as Unai Emery's side overwhelmed the Turkish giants.

Unai Emery demanded that Villa Park be turned into a fortress, and his players responded with a tactical masterclass, surgically dismantling Fenerbahce in a 6-0 demolition.

The Villans established dominance early through Johan Manzambi’s 12th-minute opener, setting the tone for a half where the hosts transitioned with devastating efficiency. By the time Nicolas Jackson struck twice before the interval, the Turkish side’s high line had been completely exposed by Villa’s verticality and precise spacing.

The second half saw no let-up in intensity as Emery utilised his bench to maintain the physical pressure. Ross Barkley took centre stage, converting a clinical penalty before adding his second just four minutes later to kill any lingering resistance.

A late strike from Tammy Abraham put the gloss on a performance that saw Villa register 13 shots on target while limiting their opponents to virtually nothing of note. This result places Villa third in the Champions League standings with a perfect record: two wins from two matches.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Villa Park...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ASTON VILLA-FENERBAHCEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Zion Suzuki - 8/10:

    While the scoreline suggests a quiet night, Suzuki was vital in maintaining the clean sheet, making 6 saves to deny a Fenerbahce side that actually registered 1.74 xG. His distribution helped Villa bypass the initial press, and his handling was impeccable throughout.

    Matty Cash - 7/10:

    A disciplined performance on the right flank. Cash balanced his attacking forays with defensive rigour, ensuring Oguz Aydin had little room to operate. He recorded several key interceptions to break up play in the middle third.

    Victor Lindeloef - 7/10:

    A solid, understated performance. Lindeloef occupied intelligent positions to deal with Vedat Muriqi, ensuring the physical striker was unable to act as an effective focal point for the visitors.

    Pau Torres - 8/10:

    The orchestrator from the back. Torres’s ability to break lines with his passing was once again evident, providing the platform for Villa's 385 successful passes. Defensively, he was calm under pressure, helping to navigate 7 corner situations.

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 8/10:

    Deployed in the left-back, Wan-Bissaka’s recovery speed was essential against Fenerbahce’s counter-attacks. He was central to a backline that managed 20 interceptions, constantly snuffing out danger before it reached Suzuki.

  • Aston Villa FC v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ross Barkley - 10/10:

    A perfect display of midfield dominance. Barkley provided the assist for Jackson's second goal before taking the game away from the visitors himself. He converted a penalty in the 68th minute and added a beautiful second in the 72nd, finishing the night with two goals and an assist.

    Boubacar Kamara - 8/10:

    Exceptional vision to provide the assist for Jackson's first goal in the 31st minute. Kamara’s positional discipline ensured Villa were never over-exposed, even as they committed bodies forward in search of more goals.

    Johan Manzambi - 8/10:

    Set the wheels in motion with a well-taken opening goal in the 12th minute. His energy in the engine room prevented Matteo Guendouzi from dictating the tempo, and he provided the necessary thrust before being replaced in the 73rd minute.

  • Aston Villa FC v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    John McGinn - 8/10:

    Deployed as a right winger, McGinn frequently dropped into midfield to create space for Barkley and Manzambi to move more freely.

    Nicolas Jackson - 9/10:

    Jackson was in predatory mood, effectively ending the contest before half-time. He showed great movement to net in the 31st minute from a Kamara pass and followed it up with a clinical strike in the 39th minute. A constant threat in behind.

    Ibrahim Mbaye - 8/10:

    A creative spark on the wing, Mbaye provided the assist for Barkley’s second goal. His directness forced Fenerbahce's defender into a retreat for most of the match, creating the width necessary for Villa to stretch the Fenerbahce block.

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  • Aston Villa FC v Fenerbahce SK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alysson (73') - 7/10:

    Came on late and managed to provide the assist for Tammy Abraham's final goal, proving that Villa's threat remained high even after the primary starters departed.

    Joao Gomes (73') - 6/10:

    Introduced to shore up the midfield for the final twenty minutes, Gomes kept things simple and helped see out the clean sheet.

    Tammy Abraham (79') - 7/10:

    Showed great hunger to get on the scoresheet, netting in the 90th minute to complete the 6-0 rout. A perfect cameo for a striker looking to maintain sharpness.

    Alejandro Garnacho (79') - 6/10:

    Offered fresh legs and direct running in the final stages, keeping the Fenerbahce defence under sustained pressure until the final whistle.

    Leon Goretzka (83') - 6/10:

    Brought on for the final few minutes to provide veteran composure and close out a dominant European night.

    Unai Emery - 9/10:

    Emery got his tactics spot on. By inviting Fenerbahce to press and then exploiting the resulting spaces with direct passing, he orchestrated a comprehensive victory. His substitutions were perfectly timed to keep the momentum swinging in Villa's favour.

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