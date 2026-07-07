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'You have bigger problems' - Arsene Wenger doubts Jurgen Klopp can restore Germany to highest level and cites Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil as evidence
Wenger questions Klopp impact
Wenger has warned that Klopp might not be the magic solution Germany needs following their disastrous 2026 World Cup campaign. With Klopp set to replace Julian Nagelsmann, expectations are sky-high, but Wenger believes the task ahead is far more complicated than simply appointing a world-class motivator.
Speaking on Toni Kroos' Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Wenger expressed his reservations. "The name Klopp gives Germany hope of returning to the highest level. But whether that will change everything, I'm not sure," Wenger said. "You have bigger problems in Germany. Again: I'm not questioning the quality at all. But I don't know if he alone can solve all of Germany's problems. He's a smart man, he knows that himself."
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The Brazil-Ancelotti comparison
To illustrate his point, Wenger looked toward South America, where another coaching heavyweight has struggled to change the fortunes of a traditional powerhouse. He noted that even the most decorated managers are restricted by the talent and profile of the players at their disposal, referencing the current state of a struggling Brazil, after their shocking 2-1 defeat to Norway in the World Cup round of 16, a match Wenger himself attended.
"Nobody questions Klopp's quality. He's a top manager," Wenger admitted. "You see it in Brazil, though: you brought them Carlo Ancelotti, and they're still the same players. Good players need a great coach. And great managers need good players. You need both together."
Lack of a clinical goalscorer
A specific tactical void Wenger identified is Germany's lack of a world-class number nine. While other nations at the World Cup have relied on talismanic figures to navigate tight knockout fixtures, Die Mannschaft have struggled to find a reliable source of goals in recent years.
"I don't think he (Nagelsmann) has made any major mistakes in this tournament. Germany is currently lacking something - this tournament shows how important a true goalscorer is," the former Arsenal manager explained. "You need a player who scores in decisive moments, like Harry Kane in England. But Germany doesn't have that right now."
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A new era under Klopp
As he ends his self-imposed break from the sidelines, the pressure on Klopp to succeed is immense. The DFB has afforded him sweeping powers to restructure the youth ranks and the fundamental identity of the national side.
While the DFB hope Klopp can replicate the success he enjoyed at Anfield, Wenger’s assessment suggests that the impact may be limited unless the country addresses its talent production issues. For now, the German public remains optimistic, but the legendary Frenchman’s warning serves as a sobering reminder of the uphill battle facing the new boss.
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