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Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Brighton: The WSL title race is over! Gunners' week goes from bad to worse as Frida Maanum's goal not enough to earn victory and keep Man City from the trophy

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Arsenal's slim chances of pipping Manchester City to the Women's Super League title ended on Wednesday as the Gunners' 1-1 draw at Brighton saw the Cityzens crowned champions for the first time in 10 years. Coming off the back of some demanding Champions League exploits, Renee Slegers rotated for the trip south, but that was no excuse for the dropped points, with the Seagulls' own much-changed cast thriving to play yet another surprisingly prominent role in the WSL title race.

Less than two weeks ago, it was Brighton who opened the door ever so slightly for Arsenal by beating Man City 3-2 in a result that left the league leaders with no margin for error. It looked like City would slip up again at the weekend, when Liverpool frustrated them plenty, but a stoppage-time winner from Rebecca Knaak left the Gunners needing to win all of their three games in hand to stand any chance of becoming champions of England.

However, after being the team to open that door for Arsenal, Brighton slammed it shut again. The Seagulls, who were unlucky not to beat Manchester United last time out, started fast and really should've taken the lead with just two minutes on the clock, only for Olaug Tvedten to fire a great chance right at Daphne van Domselaar from close range. It was a warning that the Gunners didn't heed, with them unable to carve out anything of real note in a rather flat first half.

Instead, it was Brighton who broke the deadlock just before the break as Fuka Tsunoda, the game's stand-out player to that point, pounced on some unconvincing defending and fired a shot at goal that was deflected beyond the unfortunate Van Domselaar. This was just Tsunoda's second start of the WSL season but, as was the case for many of the players given an opportunity by head coach Dario Vidosic, who rotated ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, she took her chance.

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers turned to her bench at half-time, looking to inject improvement into an underwhelming display, and the introduction of Mariona Caldentey did help, with the 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up one of those to test Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after the restart. Caitlin Foord did so most significantly but couldn't beat the Nigeria international, while Alessia Russo spurned a great chance to level the scores after good work down the right by Smilla Holmberg.

Frida Maanum gave Arsenal a lifeline just past the hour, combining brilliantly with Russo to race through on goal and finish well to level the scores. But nothing less than a win would keep the title race alive and despite more changes, with Stina Blackstenius, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly all introduced, the Gunners just could not find that second goal.

While the full-time whistle produced scenes of disappointment for those in red and white here, just days after they also endured the end of their European title defence with defeat in Lyon, those watching from the blue corner of Manchester will have been celebrating wildly as it signalled the crowning of Man City as the new champions of England.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Broadfield Stadium...

  • Lotte Wubben-Moy Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Hard to fault her for the goal, even if she got a hand to it, because of the deflection. Stopped everything else that came at her.

    Smilla Holmberg (7/10):

    One of Arsenal's brightest performers as she took advantage of another rare start. Direct play and will to cross created a lot of good moments.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

    Good on the ball and generally dealt well with Brighton's attacking threat.

    Laia Codina (5/10):

    Didn't get enough on her headed clearance in the build-up to Brighton's goal and was too loose on the ball at times. Lucky to see the offside flag go up when she got the wrong side of Seike in the second half.

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Won her fair share of duels and offered constant support in attack, with some good moments, but nothing particularly incisive.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kim Little (5/10):

    Struggled to really inject tempo into the game that Arsenal needed in the first half, which improved after Caldentey was introduced at the break.

    Victoria Pelova (4/10):

    Showed glimpses in possession but was far too passive in the situation that led to Brighton's opener before being withdrawn at half-time.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Was one of Arsenal's better players throughout, producing a great run and finish for the equaliser.

  • Caitlin Foord Arsenal 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Olivia Smith (5/10):

    Struggled to get involved much, touching the ball just 17 times before going off just past the hour.

    Alessia Russo (6/10):

    Lovely play to create the equaliser. Had a good opportunity pass her by but otherwise was feeding off half-chances and doing the best she could with them.

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Not everything she tried came off, but she got on the ball plenty and did everything to make things happen, creating a couple of decent openings and forcing Nnadozie into a good save.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Said a lot that Arsenal's performance improved as soon as she came on.

    Stina Blackstenius (5/10):

    Struggled to make much of an impact, receiving little to no service.

    Beth Mead (5/10):

    Another sub that just couldn't get into the game.

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    Settled well into the game and played some good passes, albeit without creating anything of real note.

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    On for the final few minutes

    Renee Slegers (6/10):

    Made sense to rotate after such a demanding period of games, especially with the chances of winning the title so slim and Brighton making plenty of changes themselves, too. Reacted quickly with subs, which made an impact, but not one big enough to completely turn the game around.

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