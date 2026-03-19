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Arsenal backed to complete stunning QUADRUPLE under Mikel Arteta... on one condition
Arsenal’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple
Shearer believes that if Mikel Arteta’s side secure the first available piece of silverware this weekend, the dream of winning four major trophies — a feat never before accomplished in English football — becomes a realistic possibility. Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by nine points over Manchester City, closing in on their first title since 2004. Furthermore, the Gunners have reached the Champions League quarter-finals to face Sporting CP, and remain in the FA Cup with a quarter-final clash against Southampton.
Discussing the magnitude of the occasion, Shearer told Betfair: "If Arsenal win the Carabao Cup, the quadruple is seriously on. And it's a big if because it's a huge game, a huge game for both clubs because this probably is City's last chance in terms of the silverware. It's a huge game for both clubs but yeah, If Arsenal win this one, then the talk will intensify of winning four trophies, which clearly has never been done before."
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Manchester City’s final shot at silverware
The pressure is equally high on the blue side of Manchester. Guardiola is desperate to avoid another disappointing campaign after his side was limited to only the FA Community Shield last season, making this trophy a vital necessity. Similarly, Mikel Arteta is targeting his fourth trophy with Arsenal and his first since the 2023 Community Shield. With rumors circulating that this could be Guardiola’s final season at the Etihad, the Carabao Cup has transitioned into a high-stakes battle for both managers. Shearer highlighted the weight of expectation, stating: "There is pressure on both clubs and pressure for different reasons. The talk about this being Pep's last season. Man City have been nowhere near what they've been in the past in terms of their defence."
Defensive frailties at the Etihad Stadium
A key factor in this final will be City's uncharacteristic vulnerability at the back. Shearer pointed out that the reigning champions have lacked their usual solidity, a weakness exposed during their recent European exit. City crashed out of the Champions League last-16 against Real Madrid, losing 3-0 at the Bernabéu before suffering a 2-1 defeat at home in the return leg. Reflecting on their current form, he explained: "They've given so many opportunities away which was summed up the other night against Real Madrid."
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A highly charged Sunday at Wembley
As the teams prepare to walk out at Wembley, the atmosphere is expected to be electric. Shearer is anticipating a "bit of bite" in a match that carries significant emotional weight for both sets of supporters. Looking forward to the spectacle, he concluded: "It’ll be a highly charged game. There'll be plenty of excitement. There'll be a bit of bite in the game as well because of obvious reasons. But I'm really looking forward to the game. It should be a great Sunday with Newcastle kicking off early and then the Cup final as well. So yeah, it'll be amazing."
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