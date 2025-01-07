'He gets a lot of credit' - Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover comes under fire after Gunners concede to Newcastle from free-kick which saw Martin Odegaard marking Alexander Isak
Arsenal set piece coach Nicolas Jover has come under fire after the Gunners conceded from a free-kick against Newcastle United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal renowned for set-pieces
- Concede from one in Carabao Cup loss
- Set piece coach criticised for role in Newcastle defeat