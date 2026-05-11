Champions find a way! Arsenal's season-defining moments show Gunners are destined to end Premier League title drought

If ever there was a match to persuade Arsenal fans and neutrals alike that the club's agonising 22-year wait for a league title was coming to an end, this was it: a dysfunctional, ugly performance where injuries and tactical missteps allowed the rank underdogs to get into the ascendancy, before the Gunners were rescued by a player who hadn't scored in 26 games via a deflected finish with just seven minutes left on the clock.
And if that wasn't already fateful enough, there was of course more unbelievable drama to come as Callum Wilson's would-be 95th-minute equaliser was controversially disallowed following a nerve-shredding, near four-minute VAR review that must have felt like a lifetime for those in the away end at the London Stadium.
The victory and the nature of it mean that even the most pessimistic Arsenal supporter will now be starting to believe that this really is their year, with just two matches left to play that both come against sides currently in the bottom six.