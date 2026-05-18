Arsenal’s new Arsene Wenger! Will Mikel Arteta match longevity of iconic boss? Invincibles star Ray Parlour makes future prediction

As things stand, Arteta is only tied to terms through to the summer of 2027. He has been at the helm since December 2019, taking in 350 matches that have delivered 211 victories and a win ratio of 60 per cent.

Wenger completed his reign at 57 per cent, but did enjoy 1,235 games in the dugout spread across 22 memorable years. When he walked away in May 2018, few in north London expected to see a manager of his ilk again.

The legendary Frenchman delivered three Premier League crowns, seven FA Cup wins and reached the Champions League final in 2006 - suffering defeat to Barcelona. Arteta can go one better in that department if his class of 2026 can see off Paris Saint-Germain in this season’s European showpiece.

Arsenal also stand on the brink of restoring domestic dominance, for the first time since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Co went unbeaten across the 2003-04 campaign. Fresh terms for Arteta are being mooted as the Spaniard has made the Gunners perennial challengers for major trophies.