Rasmus Hojlund hails Arsenal’s 'best of the best' defence after Napoli suffer Champions League defeat in Naples

Arsenal secured a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli on Tuesday evening, leaning on their resolute defence to seal all three points. Martin Odegaard scored a sumptuous strike from the edge of the penalty area with 15 minutes remaining to cap another man of the match performance.

Arteta's side dominated proceedings but struggled to extend their advantage on the night. Wayward finishing from Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie kept the match tight, forcing the Gunners to rely heavily on their rearguard to cross the finish line.

Despite the slender margin of victory, Arsenal looked entirely comfortable. Last season's finalists successfully neutralised the Serie A outfit to secure a vital European win.