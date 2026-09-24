Arsenal starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly names surprise Tottenham player as his toughest Premier League opponent

During a recent appearance on the Men In Blazers podcast, the Gunners prodigy was asked to identify his most formidable top-flight adversary. He quickly pointed to the current Tottenham man, specifically highlighting his performances in east London.

"Mateus Fernandes, when he was at West Ham," Lewis-Skelly revealed without hesitation.

The 19-year-old also took time to discuss the recent arrival of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium. Viewing the marquee signing as an invaluable opportunity for growth, he praised his new team-mate's pedigree.

"Bruno brings energy, experience, intensity," the England international said. "When I heard he was joining I was super happy because it’s someone to learn from and pick the brain of. He’s another winner, he’s someone who plays in a similar position to you, so you can always learn from him. Being a sponge to Bruno is going to be really impactful."



