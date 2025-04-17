Myles Lewis-Skelly GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly pokes fun at Antonio Rudiger on social media after Real Madrid defender went unpunished for stamp during Champions League quarter-final

M. Lewis-SkellyA. RuedigerReal Madrid vs ArsenalReal MadridArsenalChampions League

Myles Lewis-Skelly took aim at Antonio Rudiger on social media after the Real Madrid defender went unpunished for a stamp during the UCL clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rudiger ended up stamping Lewis-Skelly during a duel
  • However, the defender escaped a booking
  • Lewis-Skelly took to Instagram after the match to poke fun
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
26990 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches