Arsenal plot late transfer hijack for Tottenham target as Gunners make deadline-day move

Arsenal are weighing up a late move to sign Lyon winger Fofana before the transfer deadline, according to RMC Sport.

Christos Tzolis remains Arsenal’s sole attacking addition this summer and the Premier League champions continue to scour the market for possible reinforcements to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s frontline. The club had spent much of the summer chasing a marquee signing on the left flank, but recent developments have forced a change in strategy as the clock ticks down toward the final hours of the market.

Vinicius Junior had been identified as Arsenal’s primary target for the left flank and the Gunners were optimistic about luring the Brazilian away from Real Madrid right up until the start of this month. But Vinicius went on to sign a new long-term contract at the Bernabeu, forcing the north London giants back to the drawing board in search of a winger to fill the void left by Leandro Trossard.