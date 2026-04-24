Time for Arsenal to take the handbrake off: Mikel Arteta has nothing to lose anymore as Gunners chase goals in Premier League title bid

When Erling Haaland opened the scoring after just five minutes, it looked as if City were going to build up quite the advantage over Arsenal in terms of goal difference. And they really should have done; they had 28 shots, nine of which were on target, but failed miserably to add to their tally.

Haaland was annoyed by repeated questions over the significance of City's profligacy in his post-match interview, stressing that picking up three points was all that mattered in the circumstances - and he was right in the grand scheme of things.

However, scoring just one goal against Burnley was a missed opportunity that will undoubtedly have given Arsenal a little lift at the lowest point of their season so far. The question now, of course, is whether they have the requisite bravery to take full advantage of their own opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and City...