Max factor! Teen sensation Max Dowman stuns Ipswich as Arsenal march into Carabao Cup last 16

Ipswich Town bowed out of the Carabao Cup following a hard-fought 4-2 defeat against Premier League champions Arsenal at Portman Road. Manager Gary O'Neil made three changes to the side that won at Crystal Palace, handing starts to Christian Walton in goal and Darnell Furlong as captain. Despite spells of promising attacking play, the Blues ultimately found themselves overpowered by a clinical visiting side equipped with exceptional young talent.

Anis Mehmeti and former Gunner Chuba Akpom provided the goals for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.