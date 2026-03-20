Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera handed first Spain call-up as returning Rodri & Lamine Yamal also in squad for friendly matches

Mosquera has been called into De La Fuente's squad for the first time ahead of Spain's friendlies against Serbia and Egypt. Mosquera joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer in a deal worth around £13 million, and has gone on to make a major impact under manager Mikel Arteta, making 25 appearances in all competitions. He struggled with an ankle injury between December and January, somewhat impacting his appearances, but he has continually featured for the team that looks destined to win the Premier League title.

Mosquera did win a cap for Spain's Olympics team at the 2024 games, as they lost 2-1 to Egypt, but this is his first call-up to the senior squad. "Mosquera is committed, the Under-21 captain, who wants to play for Spain," De la Fuente said on Friday. "He is having a good season with Arsenal."

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, of course, is also in the squad amid his sparkling displays this season; he has scored 21 goals and registered 16 assists in 39 games in all competitions.