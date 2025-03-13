Declan Rice Arsenal 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Arsenal bizarrely told winning the Premier League or Champions League ‘isn’t necessary’ despite five-year trophy drought as former Gunners star hails ‘unbelievable’ Mikel Arteta

ArsenalPremier LeagueChampions LeagueM. Arteta

Arsenal have been told why winning the Premier League or Champions “isn’t necessary” at this stage, despite going five years without a major trophy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arteta oversaw FA Cup triumph back in 2020
  • Has also win Community Shield on two occasions
  • Missed on biggest domestic & continental prizes
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
21652 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match