Arne Slot pulls out of scheduled appearance to receive award after Liverpool's dismal 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest
Liverpool's woes continue
Liverpool's thumping at the hands of Forest on Saturday saw them drop to 11th in the Premier League as their hopes of retaining their title all but ended. Despite this latest setback, former Feyenoord boss Slot struck a defiant tone, saying that his side will turn their results around.
When asked if his players are low on confidence, he said: "I don't feel this, or I don't see this. After we go 1-0, we struggled. I tried to pump them up and give them the information to start the second half well. Immediately, they go 2-0 up. The players kept trying, I can't blame them for that. They blocked every shot we had. The solution is not that far away. We created chances in every and it's not as if we give away 10 chances. That will not go on forever but we have to look at ourselves and what we can do better when we concede a goal. Two games in a row, we haven't scored."
He did add, however, that his charges were in low spirits following another defeat.
Slot misses awards show
According to The Athletic, Slot had been due to collect the award in person but pulled out on the morning of the awards' dinner. Instead, Liverpool sent club ambassador and former player Gary McAllister to collect the prize on the 47-year-old's behalf. The Scot reportedly apologised for Slot's absence and said the Dutchman was "extremely proud" to have won this award.
Incidentally, Slot appears to be shouldering the blame for Liverpool's wretched run of results.
He told reporters on Saturday: "It is my responsibility, whether we win or lose. But what I also see is a team keeping on trying until the end and the fans as well by the way, who stayed to the end to support the players. Lately, it’s almost constantly that we miss our chances and the ones we concede go in. That will not continue throughout the whole season. But we need that moment of energy of scoring a goal when playing well and going 1-0 up. The opposite thing happened as Forest got a big energy boost from scoring. I see a lot of things where in a normal situation the result would have been different but we’re now in a difficult situation."
Van Dijk defends Slot amid criticism
While there is a growing section of Liverpool fans pointing the finger of blame at Slot, especially after spending more than £400 million on transfers this summer, captain Virgil van Dijk believes his team-mates are "letting the manager and ourselves down". The "angry" centre-back has now called on his side to get themselves out of this "mess".
"You should be angry and the main thing for me is that everyone has to take responsibility," he said. "It’s not easy during difficult times but we have to do it if we want to get out of this. We’re definitely letting the manager down, but we’ve let ourselves down as well. At the moment it is a mess – that’s just a fact. As the champions we can’t be in the situation we are in right now. What are we going to do about it? We’re going to try to turn it around and that’s the mentality everyone should have."
What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool have a chance to bounce back from this drubbing when they entertain PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday. They then host lowly West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League, before taking on promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United in early December.
