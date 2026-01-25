Getty/GOAL
Watch out, Arne Slot! Liverpool make 'first call' to Xabi Alonso over head coach job as timeline set for Dutchman's departure
Questions of Slot: Liverpool toiling after record spend
More of those have surfaced on the back of a dramatic 3-2 loss at Bournemouth which saw the reigning Premier League champions suffer a seventh defeat of their uninspiring domestic title defence.
Slot guided the Reds to top-flight glory in dominant style last season, after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, but has struggled to bring the best out of an expensively-assembled squad this term - with little return being seen on record-breaking transfer investment.
Alonso contact: When Spaniard could take over at Anfield
According to Spanish news outlet AS, Liverpool are putting contingency plans in place when it comes to their head coaching role. They claim that “first” contact has been made with Alonso after seeing him unceremoniously ushered out of the Bernabeu - where he is said to have endured a strained relationship with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
Despite lasting just 34 games in Madrid, Alonso’s stock remains high on the back of his Bundesliga title-winning exploits at Bayer Leverkusen. He is fondly remembered at Anfield from his playing days and was asked about taking the reins there in 2024 when Klopp announced that he would be terminating his contract.
Alonso felt it “wasn't the right time to leave” Leverkusen at that stage, but he is now waiting on enticing offers. AS claims that the 44-year-old ex-Spain international is taking in “active rest” and “knows he'll be welcomed back to Anfield”.
Liverpool are said to be “counting on him for the near future, or for the 2026-27 season”. Alonso, along with his representatives, have opened themselves up to contact from England. He is “determined” to retrace steps to Merseyside at some point.
Slot laughs off threat of Alonso to his job
Liverpool have “assured” Slot that he will “finish the current season”, with there no plans on their part to follow the lead of domestic rivals Chelsea and Manchester United when it comes to making mid-season changes - with Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim being relieved of their duties at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford respectively.
The Reds are trying to “anticipate what might happen and find out if they can count on Xabi”. Discussions with his entourage are said to have been “positive”, which has brought “some relief to Liverpool”. He will be ready to answer an SOS call if one is sounded.
Slot, though, has been laughing off the supposed threat that Alonso poses to his job. He said ahead of a Champions League win over Marseille when asked if he had been in touch with the Spaniard: “Yes he called me and said: 'What do you think about the team because I am going to take over in six months, can you tell me a little bit more?’ Or maybe earlier. Maybe he takes over tomorrow! No, no, no. This is one of the weirdest questions I ever got. What is there it say? I am working here for a little bit more than one and a half years and I really like my work over here. We won the league last season, struggled more in the league this season. That is also obvious, so yes what is there left to say?”
Reds captain Virgil van Dijk has said of rumours that refuse to go away: “That (question) was disrespectful. Criticism is justified if you look at what we are doing in the season, especially based on last season. It's been a difficult part of the season for us players and the manager as well but he has handled it well.”
Liverpool fixtures 2025-26: Next up for Slot
Slot will be at the helm when Liverpool return to action against Qarabag on Wednesday, as they look to wrap up automatic qualification for the last 16 of Champions League competition, and still has the Reds in contention for FA Cup glory in 2025-26.
