The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved to permanently celebrate the date of their most recent major victory over their rivals. Following a unanimous vote by the council executive meeting, July 15 will now be recognised as a day of national sporting significance. The date was specifically selected to honour the Argentina national team performance in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, where Lionel Scaloni’s side recovered from a late deficit to secure a 2-1 victory against Engalnd.

The Three Lions had taken the lead in the 55th minute through an Anthony Gordon finish, and Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared to be heading for the final. However, a late surge saw Enzo Fernandez equalise in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck a winner in stoppage time.