AFP
Argentina's Leandro Paredes speaks out amid backlash to his 'disgraceful' conduct after World Cup final
Paredes breaks his silence
Paredes has finally spoken out for the first time since Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain, which ended in chaotic scenes after the final whistle. The midfielder was sent off after Ferran Torres' 106th-minute goal secured Spain's victory. After the final whistle, several members of the Argentina squad were involved in a mass confrontation.
Paredes was at the center of the incident after punching and pushing an opposing player. Footage also showed him grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat before grappling with Gavi and throwing the Barcelona youngster to the ground.
Emotional message, no apology
Despite the controversy surrounding his actions, Paredes chose not to address the post-match brawl in his first public comments. Instead, he posted an emotional message on Instagram, writing: "THANK YOU, ARGENTINA!!! I LOVE YOU, TODAY AND ALWAYS. Today, I write with a heavy heart, having been unable to bring our country the joy it so richly deserves - but with a chest full of pride for having given everything we had and for flying our flag at the very top once again!"
He added: "Thank you to everyone who was part of this team, to this group of players who gave their all to represent this jersey, just as they did until the very last second of every match! It was an honor to be part of the best Argentine national team in history!"
Backlash continues to grow
The brawl reportedly began when Argentina team-mate Nahuel Molina threw a punch at Spain captain Rodri, before a series of altercations unfolded involving players from both sides. Although BBC Sport reported that Paredes' red card was later removed from the official record and no disciplinary action was taken immediately by FIFA, criticism of his conduct has continued.
Among his strongest critics was former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who told talkSPORT Breakfast: "You want to feel safe on the pitch, the punishment has to be that big that no-one ever does that again.
"No matter what happens in football, you can be angry you lost, but be classy in defeat, if you want to fight Paredes, there are places to fight - not on the pitch against Garcia. And the way he was manhandling Gavi, a 21-year-old kid, and you were throwing him around on the pitch, that's someone's son, brother. Disgraceful. I would ban him from the whole next tournament if I had my way. Coward."
- Getty Images
FIFA decision awaits
Paredes may yet face punishment despite his immediate reprieve, with FIFA expected to investigate the full-time scenes following Spain's World Cup triumph. The outcome of FIFA's investigation will determine whether further disciplinary action follows one of the tournament's most controversial moments.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting