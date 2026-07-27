Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini back in the race for Italy job with Andrea Pirlo no longer candidate

Pirlo appeared set to take over the national team, but the former midfielder has now officially confirmed that he is no longer in the running for the position. The breakdown stems from a conflict of interest involving his commercial partnership with a betting firm, a situation Pirlo addressed with significant frustration.

He continued in a statement: "Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness as the debate regarding my name and the possibility of my taking on the role of Italy national team head coach unfold.

The 2006 World Cup winner insisted there was no political significance behind his commercial partnership with the Russian firm Fonbet and criticized attempts to portray it otherwise. "Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold.. It is regrettable that a decision based on sporting grounds was quickly dragged into a public debate that ended up attribution motives and intentions to my name that never existed."