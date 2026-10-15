'Beating myself up!' - Antoine Semenyo laments nightmare finishing as Man City fall to PSG in Champions League clash

Speaking to CBS following the final whistle, Semenyo did not hide his disappointment regarding his individual output in front of goal.

"It's quite frustrating, to be honest," the City forward admitted. "I think I'm beating myself up a little bit at the moment from all the chances that I missed. But I think collectively it was just the reaction and we did so well, caused so many problems. So just unfortunate not to score. So we just take the positives and go again."

The attacker also heaped praise on their French opponents, acknowledging the immense quality within their ranks following the loss.

"They're one of the best obviously ... Ballon d'Or candidates all around in their team," he added. "They made it very hard for us today. We knew what to expect, very unorthodox, credit to them. That's why they're back-to-back European champions."



