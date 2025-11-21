Getty Images Sport
Anthony Joshua offers blunt advice to Jude Bellingham after media attack on England star
Broken relationship between superstar attacker and boss
Tuchel later apologised for the comments he made, but also stressed the need for Bellingham to "channel" his competitive "fire" towards opponents, not officials or team-mates. This was followed by the high-profile omission of Real Madrid attacker from the October England squad, with Tuchel emphasising "team cohesion" over individual talent, stating "teams win trophies", and this was also set against the backdrop of the him recovering from a shoulder injury.
The latest incident occurred during the recent World Cup qualifier against Albania where Bellingham, who was voted Player of the Match, was visibly frustrated at being substituted in the 84th minute, shortly after Harry Kane's goal. Tuchel addressed the reaction, reiterating that "behaviour is key" and players must "accept" his decisions for the good of the team, especially given Bellingham was on a yellow card and risked a suspension for a future game.
And now, speaking at the press conference to formally announce Joshua’s fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, the two-time unified heavyweight champion has urged the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund star to focus on his football.
Bellingham falls foul of Tuchel's strict regime
Joshua said: "Talk to me... What's happened with Jude? Why (Shouldn't he be included in England squad)? "But why? I'm not exactly sure what's going on with the situation but everyone has their own personality. If he doesn't want to talk then that's up to it, if he wants to talk, if he doesn't, I don't understand exactly what's going on, I don't follow soccer, I follow the fight game. What like? Negative? The main thing for him to focus on is getting on that pitch and representing his country and doing a good job. It doesn't matter what you say, that's what we've got to focus on, he's probably just tunnel vision which most people don't understand what it takes to be in Jude Bellingham's position."
Joshua added: "Jude Bellingham is under immense pressure every day of his life, it might just be one of those days, one of those years but let him do what he does on the pitch, that's what we need to focus on."
Wright's forthright views on Bellingham saga
Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has also had his say on Bellingham's critics, claiming some aren't "ready for a black superstar" because his confident energy challenges their expectations. Wright has argued that the media "hate that they can't get to him" or control his narrative because he plays abroad. Wright expressed his view with several key quotes.
Wright said on the Rest is Football podcast: "I don't think they're ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude is moving. They can't touch him." He also commented that Bellingham's demeanour is "too uppity for these people", contrasting it with players like N'Golo Kante, who he described as a "humble black man".
Wright suggested that the confidence shown by players like Bellingham or Paul Pogba "does not sit well with people". He believes someone like Bellingham "frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give", particularly because being "outspoken, black, and playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people."
World Cup looming large
The ongoing dynamic between Bellingham and Tuchel has become a major talking point ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with many analysts suggesting how the German boss manages his relationship with the Real Madrid star could define his managerial reign. The core issue revolves around integrating a global superstar's individual brilliance and passionate personality within Tuchel's strict team-first philosophy.
The draw for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico is in December and Tuchel will announce his final squad some time in May next year.
