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Anthony Gordon warns Barcelona rivals that their ruthless attack will be impossible to stop
Unlocking opposition defences
Gordon is relishing his first few months in Spain, marvelling at the tactical flexibility Hansi Flick has instilled. Speaking to club media, Gordon warned opponents about the endless attacking solutions Barcelona possess.
"I am very happy, we know what we are capable of. I think it will be very difficult to prevent us from scoring," Gordon declared. "I think the main quality of this team is that we find a solution in every game situation. So whatever the other team does, I think we can find a solution."
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Squad depth and attacking variety
Despite losing major figures, Gordon feels the new additions have forged a complete unit. "I know that some great players like Ferran, Rashford or Lewandowski left, but good players have also been signed. And now we really feel like we are a team," he noted.
"We have different characteristics. We have two No.10s, Fermin and Dani Olmo, completely different... Lamine can play in any position, Raphinha is a different profile. Karim and me. We have a couple of different central midfielders: we can unlock any defence. As I said: the goals can come from anywhere. Xavi Espart, the left-back, scored the other day. It is much more dangerous to have a team like that."
High intensity in training sessions
Gordon admitted the team's staggering form has surprised him. "I expected to win every game, but maybe not scoring five goals, so I have to say I didn't expect it. If I said I expected us to score five goals in so many games it wouldn't be true," he confessed. He credits this output to their daily preparations.
"Training for me prepares you for the games. If you train hard, the game becomes much easier in matches because you play against the best in training and the intensity is there. You have to defend, you have to attack. Everything that it implies. Then the game arrives and the team you play against doesn't have that level of players."
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What next for Barcelona?
Sitting top of La Liga with 15 points from five wins, Barcelona face Racing and Sevilla next. Gordon stressed their mentality must remain sharp: "It is important not to look far ahead. Now we have two tough games before the break and we have to focus on the first one. That is why I think we have been successful so far, because we have not been complacent: we have been ruthless, we have been dominant. And we have to continue like this."
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