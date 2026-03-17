'Animal' Dele Alli the 'only person' to ever complete 'famous' Tottenham running test, reveals Kyle Walker

Walker once played alongside Dele, having secured his own transfer to Tottenham in 2009, and got to witness at close quarters what the talented playmaker is capable of. There was a time when Dele was considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football.

He plundered 22 goals for Spurs in the 2016-17 campaign, allowing a second PFA Young Player of the Year award to be captured. It was around that time that La Liga giants Real Madrid were said to be sniffing around a man who has 37 senior international caps to his name.

Issues on and off the field began to catch up with Dele and he is now a free agent after being released by Italian side Como. He made just one substitute appearance for them, which saw a red card collected when facing AC Milan and Rossoneri loanee Walker.

That is his only outing since February 2023, with interest from potential new employers proving difficult to drum up. Videos are, however, being shared on social media of individual training programmes being worked through and Walker continues to talk up a close friend.