'Very angry' - Roberto De Zerbi rages at 'insufficient' Mason Greenwood and Marseille stars after defeat to Lille

After reviving his career in Ligue 1, Greenwood is reportedly considering a return to the England national team, despite being blacklisted by the FA and manager Tuchel, according to the Daily Mail.

Former Watford forward Troy Deeney has also backed the ex-Red Devils star to make his return to the Three Lions side as he wrote in The Sun: "Football cannot be a place where people are written off after mistakes, alleged or not, in their younger years. This is not to dismiss the seriousness of those allegations. Greenwood will live with them forever. In truth, he does not owe an explanation to football supporters. It is his friends and family he must prove himself to. But, if he wants an England return, he must address it in public – prove he is worthy of wearing the England shirt, show he can be trusted. Rebuilding trust is the only way this can ever happen and it is an incredibly hard thing to achieve. It would be taxing on Greenwood himself having to face such justified scrutiny. If Greenwood can face that and come through it. He deserves a second chance with England. If there were to be no way back whatsoever, the game is setting a dangerous precedent. Sending a message that any mistake in your personal life rules you out for good."