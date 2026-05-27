Andy Robertson agrees Tottenham move after snubbing Juventus interest

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have won the race for Robertson's signature. Spurs had previously attempted to secure the left-back in January, but the deal collapsed when Liverpool failed to recruit an immediate replacement. Now, following the conclusion of the season and his emotional farewell during a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday, the 32-year-old is set to join De Zerbi's squad in north London.

The transfer signifies a major coup for Tottenham, who have successfully fended off intense late competition from Juventus. The Bianconeri had identified the defender as a premium choice to bolster their backline and provide valuable leadership, hoping to lure him to Italy.