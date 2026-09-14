Iraola has officially confirmed that Mamardashvili will start against Tottenham in the League Cup, marking a significant shift in the Liverpool goal. While Alisson Becker has been the undisputed number one, the Brazilian will be afforded a rest on Tuesday night. Iraola, who has previously tracked the Georgian goalkeeper during his time in La Liga, expressed immense confidence in the 25-year-old's abilities despite his lack of minutes so far this term.

The decision to rotate comes after a grueling schedule that saw Liverpool play two games in just four days. "I think there are little doubts about Ali; he’s proven and he’s playing very well," Iraola explained. "I also rate Giorgi very highly, I know him from his years in Spain. I told him we tried to sign him for Bournemouth before I came here, and for me he’s a very good ‘keeper. He is going to start tomorrow."