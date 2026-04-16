Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'Injustice!' - Furious Alvaro Arbeloa's controversial theory as to why referee sent off Eduardo Camavinga in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

A. Arbeloa
E. Camavinga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
LaLiga

Alvaro Arbeloa has lashed out at the “unjust” officiating that saw Eduardo Camavinga dismissed during Real Madrid’s dramatic Champions League quarter-final exit at Bayern Munich. The Los Blancos boss has questioned the referee's competence after a chaotic 6-4 aggregate defeat ended the Spanish giants' hopes of securing a 16th European title.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Chaos at the Allianz

    Madrid’s European campaign ended in heartbreak following a breathless 4-3 second-leg defeat in Munich. Despite Arda Guler’s early heroics and a Kylian Mbappe strike, the tie swung decisively when Camavinga received a second yellow card for time-wasting four minutes from time. The dismissal of the substitute left the visitors vulnerable, allowing Luis Diaz and Michael Olise to strike late and secure Bayern's progression to a semi-final showdown against holders Paris Saint-Germain.

    • Advertisement

  • Ref 'didn't realise Camavinga already had a yellow'

    The Madrid manager was clinical in his assessment of the red card, suggesting that referee Slavko Vincic lacked the basic awareness of which players had already been booked. He claimed the official only brandished the second yellow after being prompted by the home players, effectively killing the contest in the closing stages.

    Lashing out at the nature of the dismissal and the official’s performance, Arbeloa stated: "Nobody understands how a player can be sent off for an action like that... the feeling is one of injustice and anger. I think the referee showed him the card because he didn’t realise he already had a yellow... because the Bayern players had to go and tell him it was his second, but honestly, it’s not even a yellow-card offence. Either the referee has never played football... or I don’t know, but I think it’s even worse that he didn't know the player was already on a card."

  • Madrid's wounded dressing room

    Beyond the controversy on the pitch, the elimination left a deep emotional scar on a squad that had high hopes of securing a record-extending 16th European title. Arbeloa also faced immediate questions regarding his position at the Bernabeu following the quarter-final exit, though he remained characteristically defiant about his status as a club man.

    Discussing the morale of his players and his own professional situation, the Spaniard added: "The locker room is deeply hurt... I congratulate Bayern on a great tie, but we would have liked them to beat us in a different way. All the hard work and effort has been thrown overboard because of a decision like the one the referee made. It doesn't worry me at all, and I will perfectly understand any decisions the club might make; I am a club man.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • real-madrid(C)Getty Images

    Domestic recovery for Real

    Madrid must now pivot back to La Liga as they prepare to host Deportivo Alaves next Tuesday, trailing leaders Barcelona by nine points with only seven games remaining. The fallout from the Allianz Arena remained significant, with Guler also facing a future European ban after being sent off for a post-match confrontation with the referee. While Bayern pursue a treble with Harry Kane in record-breaking form, Arbeloa's side face a significant challenge to recover from this perceived "injustice".

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA