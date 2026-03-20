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Alisson out again as Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Brighton clash
Liverpool hit by Alisson injury blow
The nature of the injury remains unclear, particularly as Slot did not mention any fitness concerns regarding his number one during Friday's pre-match press conference. His absence is a significant blow, as the goalkeeper has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, keeping 13 clean sheets. However, the situation quickly developed, resulting in Alisson’s absence from the matchday squad for the encounter at the Amex Stadium.
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Mamardashvili set to step in
With Alisson sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to take his place between the sticks. The Georgian international is no stranger to the starting line-up this season, having already made 12 appearances across all competitions while covering for Alisson during previous injury layoffs.
Mamardashvili previously filled in when Alisson missed the Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Galatasaray. Although the Brazilian returned for subsequent fixtures against Tottenham and the return leg against the Turkish side, this latest setback puts the spotlight back on his understudy for a vital Premier League fixture.
International withdrawal confirmed
The repercussions of this injury extend beyond Anfield, as Alisson has also pulled out of the Brazil squad for their upcoming international friendlies. Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti has moved quickly to find a replacement, calling up Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza for the games against France and Croatia.
Alisson was set to be a key figure for the Selecao during the March break, but he will now remain on Merseyside to undergo treatment. The goalkeeper has faced a frustrating campaign on the fitness front, having already missed eight matches earlier in the season throughout October and November due to a hamstring problem.
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Liverpool's top-four pursuit
The timing of the injury is far from ideal for Liverpool, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League table. With the race for the top four heating up, every point is vital, and losing a player of Alisson's experience and quality is a hurdle Slot would have preferred to avoid against a dangerous Brighton side sitting 12th.
While previous reports suggested Alisson’s minor issues were not "a big thing," his recurring absence is starting to become a theme of the season. Supporters will be hoping that the medical staff can get the Brazilian back to full fitness quickly as the campaign enters its most decisive phase.
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