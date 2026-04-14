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Alejandro Garnacho removes all Chelsea videos from TikTok account after admitting regrets about Man Utd exit
Frustration grows at Stamford Bridge
Since his £40 million move from United, Garnacho has struggled to cement a regular starting berth at Chelsea. The 21-year-old has featured 38 times across all competitions this term, yet he has often found himself restricted to a peripheral role, starting only 14 Premier League fixtures.
Per talkSPORT, has now deleted all videos relating to Chelsea from his personal TikTok account while reposting two Man Utd clips dedicated to him.
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Reflection on Old Trafford departure
In a candid interview regarding his exit from the Red Devils, Garnacho reflected on the deep emotional ties he still holds with the club that developed him. While he acknowledged his own role in the breakdown of his time in Manchester, the winger admitted that the love he received from the United faithful remains a significant part of his journey.
Speaking to Premier League productions about his departure and whether he regrets anything, Garnacho said: "Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start. From Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team. So it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone.
"I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it's not a bad thing. I was only 20-years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things."
Life after Manchester
Despite his admission of past mistakes, Garnacho emphasised that he remains professional regarding his current commitments at Stamford Bridge.
Detailing his current mindset and his commitment to the Blues' long-term project, he added: "But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here [at Chelsea] and still in the Premier League at a club like this. Everyone knows the team we have and the things we can do.
"Sometimes, we have better moments or worse moments, I am proud to be here but with United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, no one in the club or the team-mates. It's just a moment in life that changes and life continues."
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Chelsea future in doubt
Even though his contract runs until 2032, Garnacho faces an uncertain summer, especially if Chelsea decide to punish him for his activity on social media. Vice-captain Enzo Fernandez recently served a two-match ban for hinting at a move to Real Madrid, missing the FA Cup win over Port Vale and a league defeat to Manchester City. However, Marc Cucurella escaped sanctions despite admitting a Barcelona return would be "difficult to refuse", leaving Liam Rosenior’s squad looking fractured and ill-disciplined as they decide whether Garnacho remains part of the club’s long-term vision.