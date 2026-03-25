Al-Ittihad face competition for Mohamed Salah but Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr not among Saudi Pro League candidates to land Liverpool icon

The mutual decision to part ways follows a highly turbulent period for the player. Despite extending his stay last April, his form noticeably dipped during the current season, which led to him being dropped for three consecutive matches in late-2025. The underlying frustration finally boiled over when he gave an explosive interview to reporters, accusing the club of throwing him "under the bus" amid the team's incredibly disappointing run of results.

Despite recent turmoil, his legacy as a Premier League icon is secure and a fresh start in the Middle East appears the most likely outcome.