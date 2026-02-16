'I acted as his agent' - Vinicius Jr reveals how he helped Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

Vinicius has seen a move away from the Bernabeu speculated on, with eye-watering offers said to have been readied in the Saudi Pro League, but he claims to be happy in the Spanish capital and may yet agree an extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2027.

He said of his future: “I’m very happy. Playing for Real Madrid, having the life I have and my family makes me happy. Being happy on and off the pitch is the best.”

Vinicius has seen his output dip slightly since becoming a Ballon d’Or contender in 2024, but has broken the 20-goal barrier in four consecutive seasons. He is into double figures this term despite butting heads with previous Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

He is fully aware of the pressure that he operates under, and claims to have grown accustomed to that after bursting onto the scene as a precociously-gifted teenager. He added on performing under the brightest of spotlights: “When we are very young we don’t learn to be famous. I came out of nowhere to be famous and not be able to go out on the street.

“The good side is that people love you a lot, but the bad thing is the press and the rival fans. But I love (rival fan whistles). We train for these games. In the moments of pressure is when the best players stand out, and at Real Madrid, we are ready.”