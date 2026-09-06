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'Best squad in the world!' - Ruben Amorim gives AC Milan transfer business 10/10 ahead of Juventus clash
Perfect start faces test
The Rossoneri have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign with victories over Torino and Venezia to maintain their 100 per cent league record. Amorim could make history by becoming only the fourth manager to win his first three Serie A matches in charge of Milan if they overcome Juventus. The trip to Turin marks the club's first fixture since the transfer window shut following Rafael Leao's exit, with record signing Goncalo Ramos leading the line having opened his Serie A account on his second appearance in the win over Venezia.
- LaPresse
Boss delivers glowing verdict
Although questions have been raised about Milan's attacking depth following the exits of Alvaro Morata and Christopher Nkunku, the manager quickly dismissed any concerns.
Speaking to reporters, Amorim said: "My players are some of the best in the world, so I'm not going to say it's an eight or a nine. Every player we've brought in is perfect for our team, so I'll give it a 10! I have the best squad in the world.
"You have to look at the situation, and we understand that two strikers with different characteristics could have been helpful. We don't know what will happen; maybe we will be a bit short in that position.
"I think we can also play with three rotating players in attack. As you can see, we play a lot of man-for-man here, so having a striker with a profile similar to [Christian] Pulisic, for example, can be helpful in certain games."
No fear of Juventus
Juventus have also kicked off their domestic campaign in flawless fashion, securing back-to-back shutouts against Frosinone and Parma. Amorim stressed his squad are mentally prepared for the heavyweight clash. He added: "If we go back to pre-season, we weren't winning, and already the pressure was there. We were rotating all the players, doing a lot of travelling, whatever, but we weren't winning, and the pressure was already there.
"Every match is a big match for the big clubs. But I do understand the interest in a team like Juventus. It's a good test to see if we've improved compared to last week. It's important that we play well away from home against a good team and a great coach. I'm excited; I'm not worried. I think my team is ready."
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Turin showdown awaits leaders
A blockbuster showdown in Turin will offer a definitive measure of both giants' early-season ambitions heading into the international hiatus. Amorim must find a way to breach a resilient Bianconeri backline that has kept clean sheets in each of their opening two fixtures. A statement win on enemy territory would keep Milan at the top of the table and underline the manager's tactical authority in Italy.
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